PTA launches NTSOC to strengthen cybersecurity in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched its National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC), a centralized platform for the management of cybersecurity incidents in the telecom sector.

The NTSOC is established under the Pakistan National Cybersecurity Policy 2021 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016), with the goal of securing Pakistan's critical telecom data and infrastructure against cyber-attacks, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The NTSOC is the first-ever sectoral Security Operations Center in Pakistan, after the issuance of the Cybersecurity Policy.

It is comprised of three key components including Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) which have been indigenously customized to improve the country's cybersecurity ranking.

The NTSOC will have integration with telecom operators' SOCs and the national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), ensuring quick and effective incident response. Six telecom operators have been integrated with the NTSOC, with the rest to follow gradually.

The project included continuous enhancements in the provided solution to keep pace with evolving cybersecurity threats.