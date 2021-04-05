UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Launches Portal To Protect Critical Telecom Data, Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

PTA launches portal to protect critical telecom data, infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a 'Coordination Center Portal', aimed at facilitating its licencees in protecting national critical telecom data and infrastructure.

The PTA took the initiative as part of its strategy to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector, a news release said Monday.

The portal namely Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) would be accessible at https://sec.pta.gov.pk.

The portal would enable the PTA and its licensees to share threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations, the authority said, adding the portal was set up after close coordination and input from the telecom operators.

Primarily, this portal would facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information.

The PTA said continual improvements in portal would be carried out based on operational requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) From Share

Recent Stories

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

28 minutes ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

29 minutes ago

17,743 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

29 minutes ago

South Korean, US Leaders to Hold Bilateral Summit ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.