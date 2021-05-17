PTA making utmost efforts to increase availability of quality digital services during pandemic: Amir Azeem Bajwa

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa Monday said that PTA was making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa Monday said that PTA was making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic.

In his message in his message on World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day he said, that the theme for this year "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times" holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion." The chairman said that PTA is continuously pursuing the government's goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Pakistan's telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by country's leadership.

The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19.

As the World adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.

Accordingly, regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services.

For this purpose, PTA is emphasizing on the growth, usage penetration and quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of the country. There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan with total teledensity at 85%, over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers. 88% of Pakistan has access to internet/broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region.

Also, PTA is committed to continue its efforts to maintain support for consumers, businesses and to ensure that networks remain resilient and quality telecommunication services are available to all, especially in this difficult time.