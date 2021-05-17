UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Making Utmost Efforts To Increase Availability Of Quality Digital Services During Pandemic: Amir Azeem Bajwa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:07 PM

PTA making utmost efforts to increase availability of quality digital services during pandemic: Amir Azeem Bajwa

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa Monday said that PTA was making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa Monday said that PTA was making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic.

In his message in his message on World Telecommunication & Information Society (WTIS) Day he said, that the theme for this year "Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times" holds special significance for the world and Pakistan. Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion." The chairman said that PTA is continuously pursuing the government's goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Pakistan's telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by country's leadership.

The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19.

As the World adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.

Accordingly, regulators across the globe are revisiting their regulatory approaches while working hand-in-hand with international tele communities and health organizations to ensure safe, secure, reliable, fast, affordable and modern telecom services.

For this purpose, PTA is emphasizing on the growth, usage penetration and quality of broadband services to every nook and corner of the country. There are now over 100 million broadband subscribers in Pakistan with total teledensity at 85%, over 181 million mobile subscribers and 2.4 million fixed-line subscribers. 88% of Pakistan has access to internet/broadband services at one of the lowest rates in the region.

Also, PTA is committed to continue its efforts to maintain support for consumers, businesses and to ensure that networks remain resilient and quality telecommunication services are available to all, especially in this difficult time.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile National University All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Telecard Limited Million

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

9 minutes ago

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attem ..

38 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

39 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.