PTA, MCMC Successfully Conclude 5G Enablement Masterclass
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), successfully concluded a four-day Masterclass, “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity,” held in Islamabad from February 17–20, 2025.
The Masterclasses were attended by over 60 industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, the event focused on 5G deployment strategies, spectrum management, and emerging applications, according to a news release.
The MCMC team led by experts from the MCMC academy, the Masterclass featured technical sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing activities.
PTA Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M) emphasized the critical role of 5G in driving economic growth and innovation, stating, “This workshop reflects our collective efforts to prepare for the 5G era.
” At the closing ceremony, he presented shields to the MCMC delegation and certificates to participants.
The MCMC team later visited PTA Headquarters, where they received a briefing, toured the NTSOC/Data Center, and concluded with a commemorative photograph. PTA extended special thanks to MCMC Executive Chairman and his team for their expertise in 5G capacity building.
This collaboration reinforces the shared commitment of both nations to overcoming challenges and unlocking 5G’s full potential for regional digital transformation.
The Masterclass also served as a follow-up to the Letter of Cooperation (LoC) signed between PTA and MCMC on October 3, 2024, in the presence of the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia.
