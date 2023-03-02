PTA, NADRA ink MoU for collaboration in areas of mutual interest

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) beneficial for both organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) beneficial for both organizations.

The areas of collaboration included the adoption of new ICT technologies for e-governance initiatives, biometric verification innovations, use of ICTs to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets and contribute to the Government of Pakistan's "Vision 2025", said a news release.

The collaboration will strengthen and streamline ongoing and future programs including Digital Identity, Multi-finger Biometric Verification System, and Fraud Detection and prevention to achieve organizational goals.

The event was attended by Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, Member (Finance) PTA Muhammad Naveed along with senior officers from both organizations.

The MoU was signed by DG (Strategy & Development) PTA Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed and Chief Project Officer NADRA Muhammad Gohar Ahmed Khan.

During the event, Chairman NADRA stressed the significance of collaboration between the two organizations, highlighting PTA's valuable contributions to NADRA's initiatives.

He expressed his optimistic outlook, anticipating positive outcomes for Pakistan as a result of this partnership.

Member Finance PTA also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and the opportunities it presents.

He emphasized that the goal is to promote innovation and cooperation by harnessing the strengths of both organizations.

Moreover, the MoU aimed to establish a coordination mechanism that will enable smooth working relations, and capacity building through knowledge sharing and conducting training on relevant issues and technological advancements.

The partnership between the two organizations will contribute to the country's overall vision of becoming a digital society and a leader in technology innovation.