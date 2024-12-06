Open Menu

PTA, NCERT Sign MoU To Strengthen Cybersecurity Resilience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity and safeguard Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

The signing ceremony, held at PTA headquarters, highlights a joint commitment to addressing cyber threats and building national resilience against emerging challenges, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The agreement outlines collaborative efforts to improve cybersecurity, ensuring the safety and reliability of Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

Chairman PTA underscored the critical role of cybersecurity in protecting communication networks and national IT infrastructure, emphasizing the need for collaboration in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Dr. Haider Abbas, Director-General NCERT, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of a unified response to tackle growing cyber risks affecting critical sectors.

This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Pakistan’s cybersecurity capabilities, fostering a secure and interconnected digital environment for all stakeholders.

