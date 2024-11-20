PTA , NERA sign an agreement for next-gen broadband services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has acquired consultancy services of National Economic Research Associates Inc (NERA) for ‘Release of IMT Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan.

According to news release the contract was signed on November,5 2024, accordingly.

Stakeholder consultation has been initiated, consultant will recommend to government on salient features of upcoming spectrum release process including proposed reforms, spectrum valuation and auction design.

The process will most likely be completed by April 2025.