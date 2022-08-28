PTA, NHMP start travel advisory SMS service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with National Highways and Motorways Police has started travel advisory SMS service for mobile subscribers to exercise caution while travelling on highways and motorways to flood affected areas.

The objective of the SMS service was to give awareness to the public to avoid unnecessary travel in such areas where flood warnings have been issued said a news release issued here on Sunday.