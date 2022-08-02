UrduPoint.com

PTA Notifies Increase In Fares Of Diesel Consuming Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 09:06 PM

PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming vehicles

Following increase in the prices of diesel, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also notified an increase in the fares of public transport here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Following increase in the prices of diesel, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also notified an increase in the fares of public transport here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, diesel consuming flying coaches/mini buses operating on inter-district routes will charge fare at the rate of Rs 2.

60, Air-conditioned buses Rs 2.80, general buses Rs 2.45 and luxury buses Rs 2.55 per kilometer respectively.

The transporters have been directed for continuation of 50% relief in fare for the students of teaching institutions including madaris, disabled and senior citizens.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

Recent Stories

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials mart ..

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials martyred in helicopter crash

1 minute ago
 Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imam ..

Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imambargahs, routes of procession

1 minute ago
 DC inspects security on routes of mourning process ..

DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

1 minute ago
 Govt to take action on foreign funding case after ..

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law expert ..

5 minutes ago
 CBSE textbook exposes reality over IIOJK as not a ..

CBSE textbook exposes reality over IIOJK as not a part of India

5 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for ..

Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for energy conservation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.