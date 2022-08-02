PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following increase in the prices of diesel, the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also notified an increase in the fares of public transport here on Tuesday

According to the notification, diesel consuming flying coaches/mini buses operating on inter-district routes will charge fare at the rate of Rs 2.

60, Air-conditioned buses Rs 2.80, general buses Rs 2.45 and luxury buses Rs 2.55 per kilometer respectively.

The transporters have been directed for continuation of 50% relief in fare for the students of teaching institutions including madaris, disabled and senior citizens.