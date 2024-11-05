PTA Organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held the Cybersecurity Awards 2024 on Tuesday to honour outstanding achievements in enhancing cybersecurity within Pakistan's telecom sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held the Cybersecurity Awards 2024 on Tuesday to honour outstanding achievements in enhancing cybersecurity within Pakistan's telecom sector.
In her address, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing a robust cybersecurity framework critical for the country’s economic and digital stability.
She said Pakistan has been recognized in the Top Tier-1 (Role-Modelling) category of the ITU-Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI_V5) 2024. This recognition highlights the nation’s progress in bolstering cybersecurity and resilience, a testament to the collective efforts of the Ministry, stakeholders in government, industry, academia, and law enforcement agencies.
She said the PTA has introduced critical telecom data infrastructure regulations, encouraging operators to adopt substantial cybersecurity measures to enhance overall preparedness.
She shared insights from her recent visit to Karachi, where the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 was launched.
She announced plans for legislation to establish a National Digital Commission, which will be headed by the Prime Minister and include representation from the provinces and the private sector, to enhance national cybersecurity.
She said, "We will bring legislation in this regard within a week."
She also highlighted the government’s efforts to support the business community through the Special Investment Facilitation Council's (SIFC) one-window operation.
She said the IT Ministry has three Primary goals: nationalization, technological advancement, and employment creation.
In his keynote address, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman HI(M), Chairman of PTA, emphasized the need for a proactive cybersecurity culture and collaboration among all stakeholders to secure Pakistan's digital landscape.
He reiterated that national security remains the top priority and that adherence to rules and regulations is essential in achieving these objectives.
Shields were presented to top-ranking telecom entities and key stakeholders for their roles in enhancing Pakistan’s Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) ranking.
The cybersecurity annual report 2024 was also launched on the occasion detailing PTA’s initiatives. The report and the details of rankings will be available on the PTA website.
Cyber security awards celebrate the telecom industry’s dedication to strengthening security frameworks, showcasing advancements toward a more resilient telecom infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA
Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House
Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..
Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time
IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery
Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..
Girl killed, brother injured in road accident
Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries
FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish2 minutes ago
-
Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple cooperation: PM3 minutes ago
-
Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds2 minutes ago
-
2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time25 minutes ago
-
IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery15 minutes ago
-
Girl killed, brother injured in road accident15 minutes ago
-
Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries15 minutes ago
-
IGP Muhammad Khalid Khan Khattak appointed as National Coordinator of NACTA15 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre reunites 12-year-old special child with family27 minutes ago