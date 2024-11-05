Open Menu

PTA Organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

PTA organizes Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held the Cybersecurity Awards 2024 on Tuesday to honour outstanding achievements in enhancing cybersecurity within Pakistan's telecom sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held the Cybersecurity Awards 2024 on Tuesday to honour outstanding achievements in enhancing cybersecurity within Pakistan's telecom sector.

In her address, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja reaffirmed the government's commitment to establishing a robust cybersecurity framework critical for the country’s economic and digital stability.

She said Pakistan has been recognized in the Top Tier-1 (Role-Modelling) category of the ITU-Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI_V5) 2024. This recognition highlights the nation’s progress in bolstering cybersecurity and resilience, a testament to the collective efforts of the Ministry, stakeholders in government, industry, academia, and law enforcement agencies.

She said the PTA has introduced critical telecom data infrastructure regulations, encouraging operators to adopt substantial cybersecurity measures to enhance overall preparedness.

She shared insights from her recent visit to Karachi, where the Digital Pakistan Cybersecurity Hackathon 2024 was launched.

She announced plans for legislation to establish a National Digital Commission, which will be headed by the Prime Minister and include representation from the provinces and the private sector, to enhance national cybersecurity.

She said, "We will bring legislation in this regard within a week."

She also highlighted the government’s efforts to support the business community through the Special Investment Facilitation Council's (SIFC) one-window operation.

She said the IT Ministry has three Primary goals: nationalization, technological advancement, and employment creation.

In his keynote address, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman HI(M), Chairman of PTA, emphasized the need for a proactive cybersecurity culture and collaboration among all stakeholders to secure Pakistan's digital landscape.

He reiterated that national security remains the top priority and that adherence to rules and regulations is essential in achieving these objectives.

Shields were presented to top-ranking telecom entities and key stakeholders for their roles in enhancing Pakistan’s Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) ranking.

The cybersecurity annual report 2024 was also launched on the occasion detailing PTA’s initiatives. The report and the details of rankings will be available on the PTA website.

Cyber security awards celebrate the telecom industry’s dedication to strengthening security frameworks, showcasing advancements toward a more resilient telecom infrastructure.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit Progress All From Government Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Swati directs for considering historical worth of ..

Swati directs for considering historical worth of KP PA

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

Police arrest 4 outlaws; recover 9 Kg hashish

2 minutes ago
 Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament Hou ..

Students of Gujrat university visit Parliament House

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through h ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties through high-level exchanges, multiple ..

3 minutes ago
 Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distr ..

Director General BISP Zulfiqar Shaikh review distribution of funds

2 minutes ago
 2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 FC personnel martyred, 4 injured in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting ..

Underground cabling in Sadar, power load shifting to be completed on time

25 minutes ago
 IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's ..

IHC removes objection on plea for missing person's recovery

15 minutes ago
 Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ ..

Planning minister directs ‘proactive analysis’ of demand & stocks to maintai ..

15 minutes ago
 Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

Girl killed, brother injured in road accident

15 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various ind ..

Punjab University (PU) signs MoUs with various industries

15 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

FCCI welcomes reduction in policy rate

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan