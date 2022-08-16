PTA organizes tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling along with Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr.

Khawar Siddique Khokharand among senior officers of the authority.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman encouraged the authority's officers and officials to actively take part in the tree plantation activity in their neighborhoods to increase forest cover.