PTA organizes Webinar on Digital Financial Services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), U.S.A organized a webinar on 'Digital Financial Services'.

The interactive webinar was moderated by Mr. Joe Gattuso, Senior Attorney, CLDP. It focused on state of digital financial services & legal frameworks in Pakistan, with international best practices from the US Trade Office and business sector, said a press release issued here Friday.

The participants agreed on stakeholder collaboration, and importance of progressive sector policies & regulations for the socioeconomic benefit of citizens of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar emphasized the importance of digital financial services to close the remaining gaps in financial inclusion.

PTA is undertaking many initiatives such as facilitating implementation of the USSD based Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) in collaboration with SBP. Moreover, PTA and SBP have also issued their respective regulations to introduce financial services through Third Party Service Provider (TPSP) model.

The event was attended by international participants from International Trade Administration (ITA), Amazon Web Service (AWS), US Embassy, United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Checkout.com along with representatives from PTA, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Master Card, Habib Bank Limited, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and Karandaaz Pakistan.