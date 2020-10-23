UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Organizes Webinar On Digital Financial Services

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:27 PM

PTA organizes Webinar on Digital Financial Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), U.S.A organized a webinar on 'Digital Financial Services'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with the Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP), U.S.A organized a webinar on 'Digital Financial Services'.

The interactive webinar was moderated by Mr. Joe Gattuso, Senior Attorney, CLDP. It focused on state of digital financial services & legal frameworks in Pakistan, with international best practices from the US Trade Office and business sector, said a press release issued here Friday.

The participants agreed on stakeholder collaboration, and importance of progressive sector policies & regulations for the socioeconomic benefit of citizens of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar emphasized the importance of digital financial services to close the remaining gaps in financial inclusion.

PTA is undertaking many initiatives such as facilitating implementation of the USSD based Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) in collaboration with SBP. Moreover, PTA and SBP have also issued their respective regulations to introduce financial services through Third Party Service Provider (TPSP) model.

The event was attended by international participants from International Trade Administration (ITA), Amazon Web Service (AWS), US Embassy, United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Checkout.com along with representatives from PTA, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Master Card, Habib Bank Limited, Jazz, Telenor, Ufone and Karandaaz Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Ita United States Telenor Ufone HBL Event From Best Jazz

Recent Stories

Govt respects verdicts of Judiciary: MNA

35 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control rampant population ..

35 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says NATO Reduced Number of Troops in ..

35 minutes ago

Trump After Announcing Israel-Sudan Deal Says Iran ..

35 minutes ago

US Offers $10Mln for Information on Hezbollah's Fi ..

35 minutes ago

Rich Countries Denied $5.7 Trillion in Aid to Poor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.