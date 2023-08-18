Open Menu

PTA & PITB Inaugurate Lahore IXP To Boost Digital Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PTA & PITB inaugurate Lahore IXP to boost digital connectivity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) marked a historic milestone on Friday with the inauguration of the Lahore Internet Exchange Point (IXP). This state-of-the-art facility stands poised to revolutionise digital connectivity across the region.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) with esteemed industry leaders, government officials, vital stakeholders and prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in attendance. International stakeholders namely Internet Society (ISOC), Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC) and Japan Registry Services (JPRS) attended the event remotely.

The launch event featured presentations and insightful speeches from key industry figures, emphasizing the IXP's potential to enhance digital infrastructure and support the growth of Pakistan's internet economy.

Speaking at the event, Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman emphasized the critical importance of the Lahore IXP, highlighting its multifaceted benefits.

He lauded the IXP's potential to galvanize economic growth, facilitate greater access to digital services and enhance network efficiency.

Chairman PITB, Faisal Yousaf said, "Launching IXP locally would reduce our dependency on international data routes. Additionally, it would ensure a rather reliable and robust internet connectivity." Key speakers at the ceremony also included Chief Information Officer PITB Sajjad Ghani, Director General CVD PTA, Dr. Muhammad Mukaram Khan; Regional Director ISOC, Mr. Naveed Haq; IXP Specialist ISOC, Mr. Aftab Siddiqui; Director General APNIC, Mr. Paul Wilson, and GM JPRS, Mr. Kazuhiro Kitamura.

The Lahore IXP reflects a commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure. The launch underscores PTA & PITB's dedication to advancing the telecom and IT sector. This initiative paves way for a more competitive landscape, enabling both established entities and smaller operators to share the benefits of enhanced connectivity.

PTA remains committed to facilitating collaboration and innovation in the digital domain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Internet Technology Exchange Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Japan Event From Government Industry Share General Motors Asia

Recent Stories

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea agai ..

Justice Shah wants full court hearing on plea against NAB amendments

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

1 hour ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

1 hour ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

2 hours ago
Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

2 hours ago
 Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

4 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

4 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan