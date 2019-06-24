PTA places double checks on online mobile registration

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started taking strict action against the smuggled mobile phones.

Media reports said that the PTA has made the mobile registration system stricter.

Double checks have been placed on online mobile registration as well.

At least 3,570,000 mobile phones have been registered with the new verification process of the PTA while over 9,500,000 mobile phones have been blocked.

The government of Pakistan had earlier launched the online registration system with the help of Customs and PTA. The online registration system became operational from February 15.

The passengers are required to enter details of their travel documents, passport and travel history to register their mobile phones online.

Similarly, one free phone allowed to the passengers to bring to Pakistan can also be registered online.

The PTA had admitted to the personal data of passengers being leaked.

Informing the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, the PTA revealed that travel agents and air force personnel leak the data of the passengers even before they reach the mobile registration counters.

The leaked passport number and ID card number of the passengers are used to register mobile phones in their name. When wanting to register their mobile phone at the airport, the passengers come to know that there are mobile phones already registered in their Names.

The passengers are then bound to pay custom duty on mobile phones.

The PTA has been receiving hundreds of complaints in the regard.

The PTA informed the committee that the case has been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).