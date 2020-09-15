PTA prepares draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations, Authorization Template

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations and Authorization Template to promote local manufacturing, assembly and to discourage smuggling of mobile handsets

The draft was prepared in the light of Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy issued by the government of Pakistan on June 2, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

Telecom consumers, stakeholders and the public are invited to provide their suggestions on the draft available at PTA website link: https://www.

pta.gov.pk/en/media-center/single-media/draft-mobile-device-manufacturing-regulations--authorization-140920.

Comments can also be sent via email on mdmconsultation@pta.gov.pk by October 5th, 2020, it further said.

It may be added that, PTA has taken substantial steps to promote local manufacturing of handsets.

PTA is envisaging domestic production of low, medium and high-end smart-phones and foreign companies will be incentivized to invest in the manufacturing of mobile handsets in Pakistan.