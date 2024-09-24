Open Menu

PTA Publishes Framework For WLAN

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PTA publishes framework for WLAN

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has published the Framework for Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) 2024.

According to a PTA news release, the framework designates specific unlicensed frequency bands, including the 2.4 Gigahertz (GHz), 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, for WLAN usage. The framework had been finalized after extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The PTA announced 6 GHz spectrum band for unlicensed operation for RLAN in Pakistan in May, 2024.

"The introduction of WLAN framework underscores the Authority's commitment to establishing a robust regulatory environment that enables safe and effective utilization of unlicensed spectrum," the news release said.

The initiative, it added, "is expected to benefit both importers and local manufacturers of WLAN equipment by providing clear technical guidelines and facilitating the import and distribution of compliant devices in Pakistan".

"Consumers can expect an improved wireless experience, with better coverage and connectivity in homes, offices, and public spaces, enhancing digital access and promoting the adoption of modern technologies," the PTA said.

"To ensure compliance with technical and operational standards, the framework outlines detailed regulatory guidelines for WLAN operations. For further information and to access the complete framework, please visit PTA’s official website," it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit May

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

55 minutes ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

2 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

3 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

3 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

3 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

6 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

6 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan