PTA Publishes Framework For WLAN
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has published the Framework for Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) 2024.
According to a PTA news release, the framework designates specific unlicensed frequency bands, including the 2.4 Gigahertz (GHz), 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, for WLAN usage. The framework had been finalized after extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders.
The PTA announced 6 GHz spectrum band for unlicensed operation for RLAN in Pakistan in May, 2024.
"The introduction of WLAN framework underscores the Authority's commitment to establishing a robust regulatory environment that enables safe and effective utilization of unlicensed spectrum," the news release said.
The initiative, it added, "is expected to benefit both importers and local manufacturers of WLAN equipment by providing clear technical guidelines and facilitating the import and distribution of compliant devices in Pakistan".
"Consumers can expect an improved wireless experience, with better coverage and connectivity in homes, offices, and public spaces, enhancing digital access and promoting the adoption of modern technologies," the PTA said.
"To ensure compliance with technical and operational standards, the framework outlines detailed regulatory guidelines for WLAN operations. For further information and to access the complete framework, please visit PTA’s official website," it added.
