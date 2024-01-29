Open Menu

PTA Raid On VOIP Grey Setup

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM

PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a successful raid against the grey trafficker at NESPAK Housing Society, Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a successful raid against the grey trafficker at NESPAK Housing Society, Lahore.

During the raid, 188 Active SIMs, nine VoIP Gateways (32 ports), 05 Laptops and 2 Network Switches were recovered.

Two persons have been arrested at the spot, said a news release issued here on Monday.

FIA is further investigating the matter.

The successful raid against the illegal setup is a part of PTA’s efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) and is made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts by PTA in curbing the menace of grey traffic thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Lahore Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Federal Investigation Agency Housing

Recent Stories

Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from So ..

Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates

24 seconds ago
 'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journali ..

'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..

26 seconds ago
 Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris

27 seconds ago
 IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of i ..

IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif

3 minutes ago
 Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked

29 seconds ago
 SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding childr ..

SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children

3 minutes ago
ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent election ..

ECP promised to conduct fair, transparent elections: Saira Bano

10 minutes ago
 DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

DSP reviews security situation regarding elections

10 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

10 minutes ago
 Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza w ..

Tanks and tunnels: Khan Yunis, epicentre of Gaza war

10 minutes ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent

2 hours ago
 Bugti determined to revive national game

Bugti determined to revive national game

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan