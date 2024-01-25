Open Menu

PTA Raids Against Illegal Internet Service Provider

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PTA raids against illegal internet service provider

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Faisalabad in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, Faisalabad, carried out a successful raid against an illegal internet service provider in Toba Tek Singh.

The service provider was operating without a valid license from PTA. During the raid, operational internet setup including allied equipment i.e switches, routers, ONT along with an illegal tower with 12 dish antennas were confiscated. During the raid, one person was apprehended by FIA on the spot and taken into custody for investigation, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA's unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services.

These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer.

PTA, once again urged the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators.

