PTA raids illegal gateway exchange, arrests five person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its ongoing efforts in curbing the menace of illegal Gray trafficking carried out a successful raid on illegal gateway exchange in Lahore with coordination of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested five person.

According to details, the raid was conducted at Barkat Market Lahorewhere an illegal server exchange running over 30 fixed line numbers was found operational Illegal equipment including 3 Laptops, one media convertor and 4 modems was confiscated.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.