PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Burewala

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, has carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Burewala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, has carried out a successful raid, in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Burewala.

The raid was conducted at Anwar Town, Burewala.

During the raid, 4 illegal gateways, 128 ports, 1 laptop, 1 USB and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered.

Further investigations are underway.

The successful raid against the grey operators was made possible due to continue monitoring,proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.