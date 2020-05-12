UrduPoint.com
PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore and arrested one person

The raid was conducted at Civic Centre, Garden Town, Lahore. During the raid, an illegal gateway exchange, PRI trunk of 60 SIP lines, 2 TP link routers, 2 laptops and an internet device were recovered, said a news release.

The ongoing successful raids were testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

