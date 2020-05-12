PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Lahore

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Lahore and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at Civic Centre, Garden Town, Lahore. During the raid, an illegal gateway exchange, PRI trunk of 60 SIP lines, 2 TP link routers, 2 laptops and an internet device were recovered, said a news release.

The ongoing successful raids were testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts along with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.