UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Mirpur AJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:48 PM

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Mirpur AJK

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid in Mirppur AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid in Mirppur AJK.

The raid was conducted at Mirpur sector B3.

During the raid 5 gateways, 2 laptops, one Switch, one router and internet devices alongwith other equipment were recovered.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are evidence to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts in curtailing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

UAEFA transitional committee approves 2020 general ..

21 minutes ago

Decision to import cotton from Afghanistan, Centra ..

45 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed meets Pakistan U19 squad

52 minutes ago

Pakistan proud of its all weather friendship with ..

3 minutes ago

209 roads to be built with a cost of Rs 400mln

3 minutes ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa condoles with Sr Journ ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.