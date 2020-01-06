PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Mirpur AJK

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid in Mirppur AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, carried out a successful raid in Mirppur AJK.

The raid was conducted at Mirpur sector B3.

During the raid 5 gateways, 2 laptops, one Switch, one router and internet devices alongwith other equipment were recovered.

The ongoing successful raids against grey operators are evidence to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts in curtailing grey traffic.