UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Mirpur, AJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:22 PM

PTA raids Illegal gateway exchange in Mirpur, AJK

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Zonal Office, Muzaffarabad carried out a successful raid against grey telephone trafficking, in coordination with local police and Magistrate in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Zonal Office, Muzaffarabad carried out a successful raid against grey telephone trafficking, in coordination with local police and Magistrate in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

These raids are part of PTA's ongoing efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking.

During the raid, an illegal gateways, laptop and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered. Further investigations are underway.

The successful raids against the grey operators were made possible because of PTA's continuous monitoring and proactive and persistent efforts and cooperation of law enforcement agencies in curbing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Internet Police Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Could artery fat actually improve blood vessel fun ..

5 seconds ago

Having an optimistic partner may stave off cogniti ..

6 seconds ago

Lyme disease treatment: 2 herbal compounds may bea ..

8 seconds ago

PTI led government devastates country: PML-N leade ..

9 seconds ago

NAB absconding rather than presenting evidence in ..

11 seconds ago

PSX experiences bloodbath, sheds 819.55 points in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.