PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Multan.
The raid was conducted at Gulistan-e-Ashar Colony, Multan, said a press release issued here Monday.
During the raid, an illegal exchange comprising of 4 VoIP gateways, 4 USBs, 3 TP link routers, 2 laptops and a mobile device along with other equipment was recovered. One person was arrested from the premises.
The ongoing successful raids are a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.