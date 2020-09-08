UrduPoint.com
PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:44 PM

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Multan

In its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a successful raid in Multan

The raid was conducted at Gulistan-e-Ashar Colony, Multan, said a press release issued here Monday.

The raid was conducted at Gulistan-e-Ashar Colony, Multan, said a press release issued here Monday.

During the raid, an illegal exchange comprising of 4 VoIP gateways, 4 USBs, 3 TP link routers, 2 laptops and a mobile device along with other equipment was recovered. One person was arrested from the premises.

The ongoing successful raids are a demonstration of PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

More Stories From Pakistan

