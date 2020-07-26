UrduPoint.com
PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in Multan in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted at Mohallah Allama Iqbal Multan, said a news release.

During the raid, an illegal exchange comprising of 14 VoIP gateways, 7 routers, 4 internet devices, 3 laptops and a mobile phone along with other equipment was recovered. The ongoing successful raids are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA in curtailing grey traffic.

