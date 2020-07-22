UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Raids Illegal Gateway Exchange In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:18 PM

PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Sargodha

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha.

The raid was conducted at Chak No. 25 Shamali, Sargodha.

During the raid, an illegal gateway exchange, 6 BVS devices, 3 laptops, and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested, said a news release issued here.

The successful raids are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA for containing grey traffic.

Related Topics

Internet Exchange Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Sargodha Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

10 minutes ago

Dubai Trade, Global Supply Chain Academy to launch ..

21 minutes ago

PBIF calls to control tumbling exchange rate.: Mia ..

27 minutes ago

PM extends condolences on loss of lives due to COV ..

48 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific improves flexibility options for all ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.