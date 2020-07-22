PTA raids illegal gateway exchange in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its continuous efforts to curtail grey telephone trafficking carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Sargodha.

The raid was conducted at Chak No. 25 Shamali, Sargodha.

During the raid, an illegal gateway exchange, 6 BVS devices, 3 laptops, and an internet device along with other equipment were recovered. One person was arrested, said a news release issued here.

The successful raids are testament to PTA's continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts made with the support of FIA for containing grey traffic.