PTA raids on illegal VOIP setup in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday in its ongoing efforts in curbing the menace of illegal Gray trafficking, carried out a successful raid on illegal VoIP setup in the area of Sabzazar, Block H Lahore.

The operation was launched along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB), said a press release issued here.

The raiding team confiscated ten operational illegal gateways and approximately 500 active SIMs along with other allied equipments including routers, modems and laptops etc.

Two persons were arrested and further interrogation is underway.

The successful raid against the Gray Operators was made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts by PTA in curbing the menace of Grey traffic thus curbing the loss to national exchequer due to these illegal grey traffickers.