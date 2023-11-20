PTA reaffirms commitment to ensure safety, security of children in digital realm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) On the occasion of World Children's Day, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of children in the digital realm.

Acknowledging the digital impact on children, the authority is dedicated to ensuring a safer internet that meets their educational needs and promotes positive online interactions, said news issued here on Monday.

The PTA has collaborated with Meta, TikTok, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and other prominent organizations to pursue the cause of promoting a safer online environment for the youth.

Through these partnerships and collaborative efforts, the regulator is striving to create a digital space where children can learn, play, and connect without compromising their personal and digital security.