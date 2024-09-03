Open Menu

PTA Receives Proposals For Spectrum Auction Consultancy In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received five proposals from international consultants to enhance the experience of Next Generation mobile Services (NGMS) in Pakistan for providing consultancy services for the upcoming spectrum auction.

Aetha Consulting Limited, Detecon Consulting FZ-LLC, Frontier Economics Limited, KomKonsult (Private) Limited and National Economic Research Associates Inc. have submitted their technical and financial bids said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The PTA will now undertake a detailed evaluation of the technical and financial bids in accordance with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

