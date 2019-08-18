PTA registers 44 mln IMEIs of mobile devices

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), working under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has registered 44 million IMEIs of mobile devices since January 15, 2019 and deposited Rs 5 billion to national exchequer on that account.

According to the one year performance report of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government , in order to curb the menace of mobile theft as well as smuggling of used (2nd hand) mobile phones in the country, the device identification, registration and blocking system (DIRBS) had also been made operational on the directions of Federal Cabinet.

Through adoption of austerity measures, the Ministry of IT and its allied organizations saved total Rs 64.33 million from its allocated budget, which was deposited with the national exchequer.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, more than 100,000 trees were planted by the Special Communication Organization (SCO), in areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.