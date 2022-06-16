PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has registered MICO World Limited, a social media company here on Thursday.

MICO World Limited, a Hong Kong based company, has been registered by PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021, said a news release.

The SSMC submitted application under the rules for registration of two apps i.e. MICO and YoHo which was approved by the Authority.

Representatives of the tech company attended the event held today at PTA headquarters and completed the registration process.