UrduPoint.com

PTA Registers Hong Kong Based Social Media Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2022 | 11:35 PM

PTA registers Hong Kong based social media company

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has registered MICO World Limited, a social media company here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has registered MICO World Limited, a social media company here on Thursday.

MICO World Limited, a Hong Kong based company, has been registered by PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021, said a news release.

The SSMC submitted application under the rules for registration of two apps i.e. MICO and YoHo which was approved by the Authority.

Representatives of the tech company attended the event held today at PTA headquarters and completed the registration process.

Related Topics

World Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Company Hong Kong Event

Recent Stories

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous ..

Action plan worked out for demolition of dangerous buildings in district South

4 minutes ago
 Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in ..

Check posts set to contain spread of LSV, Congo in sacrificial animals

4 minutes ago
 Fake official arrested

Fake official arrested

4 minutes ago
 NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs ..

NEPRA allows Rs 1.55 per unit increase for DISCOs under quarterly adjustment

6 minutes ago
 Scientists find new population of polar bears in s ..

Scientists find new population of polar bears in sea-ice free region

6 minutes ago
 Italy's Eni says Gazprom supplies reduced for seco ..

Italy's Eni says Gazprom supplies reduced for second day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.