UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Regularly Updates Its Official Website With Latest Information

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:40 PM

PTA regularly updates its official website with latest information

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regularly updates its official website with information and documents related to consumers and other stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regularly updates its official website with information and documents related to consumers and other stakeholders.

The public can access information including online documents, licensing applications/NOCs with time lines and consumer complaint procedures on its official website: www.

pta.gov.pk, said a press release.

PTA website also has been linked to the procedure to be followed for registration of new mobile devices.

To ensure inclusion and accessibility, PTA's bilingual mobile responsive website is also compliant to the universal web accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile

Recent Stories

Ageotypes: Why do people age differently?

38 seconds ago

Study sets blood pressure target for people over 8 ..

42 seconds ago

Fiji braces for second cyclone in three weeks

45 seconds ago

Scientists find powerhouses that fight tumours fro ..

51 seconds ago

Relief as rain falls over Australian bushfires

4 minutes ago

Riaz Malik, son-in-law Zain Malik booked over char ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.