PTA regularly updates its official website with latest information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regularly updates its official website with information and documents related to consumers and other stakeholders.

The public can access information including online documents, licensing applications/NOCs with time lines and consumer complaint procedures on its official website: www.

pta.gov.pk, said a press release.

PTA website also has been linked to the procedure to be followed for registration of new mobile devices.

To ensure inclusion and accessibility, PTA's bilingual mobile responsive website is also compliant to the universal web accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.