UrduPoint.com

PTA Report Says 7.24 Mln Mobile Phone, Smart Devices Manufactured Locally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PTA report says 7.24 mln mobile phone, smart devices manufactured locally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's local mobile industry witnessed remarkable growth as the companies manufactured around 7.24 million mobile phones and smart devices during January-September 2022 and created 26.000 jobs opportunities for locals.

According to an annual report of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, around 30 mobile manufacturers have been issued licenses to start local production of mobile devices. A mobile device manufacturing policy had been made to encourage local production and counter the security threat.

For the first time in the country's history, the import volume of (Completely Built Unit) CBU phones in 2021 registered a decline as most of the local demand was catered through locally manufactured products. CBU imports dropped further amid a major shift towards locally manufactured mobile phones.

Mobile devices produced by these manufacturers have not only been sold in the country but also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond

Related Topics

Import Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Market Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

16 minutes ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

52 minutes ago
 RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering wit ..

RAKTDA continues to diversify tourism offering with updates to ‘Rak Holiday Ho ..

2 hours ago
 NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Unive ..

NHRC to prepare for national report on &#039;Universal Periodic Review&#039; of ..

2 hours ago
 Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in ..

Manal Ataya highlights role of Sharjah museums in promoting cultural diplomacy

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.