PTA Restores 80 More Sites Affected Due To Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PTA restores 80 more sites affected due to floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored 80 more sites during the last 24 hours whereas work was in progress for complete restoration of telecom services in other areas.

The Authority and telecom operators continued efforts to restore connectivity in flood affected areas has resulted in further reduction of affected mobile sites count across the country to 568 (less than 1.1 percent of the total sites), said a news release issued on Saturday.

The sites currently non-functional, are mostly inaccessible and under water due to floods. Combined efforts were being made with respective civil and military authorities for access to under water sites and dewatering.

Floods and torrential rains had extensively damaged telecom infrastructure. The affected sites count was 3386 i.e 6.55 percent of the total sites across Pakistan on the 28th of August 2022, which have been restored through tireless efforts by maintenance teams of all telecom operators.

Currently, over 850 teams are working round the clock to provide uninterrupted telecom services to consumers. Moreover, mobile operators continue to provide daily free on-net minutes to consumers with zero balance in flood affected areas as public service.

