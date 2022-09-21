UrduPoint.com

PTA Restores Approx 96% Networks In Flood Hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PTA restores approx 96% networks in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored approximately 96 per cent sites which went down due to recent flash floods in the country.

"At its peak, a maximum of 3,386 sites were down on Aug 28, 2022, out of which 3,251 sites have been restored (approx 96% of the total)," its spokesman told APP.

In order to ensure earliest restoration of telecom services in flood affected districts across the country, the authority in conjunction with telecom operators' teams has been vigorously and continuously pursuing earliest restoration of affected services since mid-August 2022.

The PTA field teams carried out extensive coordination with telecom operators, civil and military authorities for restoration of damaged telecom infrastructure.

Various obstacles were faced including accessibility to damaged sites, commercial power availability, equipment damage due to submersion and availability/delivery of fuel for generator sets etc, he said.

However, the continued efforts by PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood affected areas has resulted in reduction of non-functional sites count to 135 only 0.26% of the total sites across the country.

Currently, non-functional sites are only those which are inaccessible in some areas of Balochistan and Sindh. However, other operational sites in those areas are ensuring that there is no communication blackout, said the spokesman.

He said over 120 cuts occurred to the nationwide optical fiber backhaul connectivity in different flood affected areas.

Now 100% backhaul fiber optic connectivity is restored.

In order to further augment the restoration of telecom services, 4 PTA and Cellular mobile Operator (CMO) teams are deployed to visit every affected tower/BTSs.

Continuous and proactive joint efforts by PTA and telecom operators have helped in getting telecom infrastructure back to pre-flood level.

Apart from restoration of telecom infrastructure, PTA is also extending its continued support for awareness of the general public as well as distribution of funds to affectees.

In this regard, short code: 9999 has been activated for Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022 since 26th August, 2022.

A total of 716.12 Million SMSs have been disseminated so far for the promotion of PM's Flood Relief Fund 2022. Furthermore, a Ring back Tone (RBT) about precautionary/warning measures during Monsoon season have been activated since 5th July, 2022 for a total of 138.65 Million subscribers.

Additionally, RBT for PM Flood Relief Fund has also been implemented on all CMOs networks.

PTA in collaboration with National Highway & Motorway Police disseminated 84.5 Million SMS for travel advisory purposes. Apart from that, 155 Million SMSs have also been disseminated for creating awareness among flood affectees regarding contacting 911 in case of emergency.

In addition, support has been provided to BISP at different locations in Balochistan for smooth disbursement of compensation to flood affectees.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Prime Minister Police Flood Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Motorway Mobile Visit July August SMS All From Million

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

54 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.