PTA Resumes Granting Class License For Data Services
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has resumed granting Class License for Data Services for the provision of Data Services for Pakistan.
According to the PTA news release the VPN service providers are required to obtain a Class License for Data (Data Services) to provide VPN and related services.
As per the news release, this resuming of Class License for Data does not include the internet Services provision category. It is further clarified that Local Loop Licensees are permitted to offer any class license services such as VPN services, subject to obtaining separate prior permission from PTA.
This initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to fostering a secure, transparent, and innovative digital ecosystem while safeguarding the interests of users and stakeholders.
Application process and detailed requirements are available on PTA’s official website at
https://www.pta.gov.pk/category/class-vas-licenses-588174-2023-05-30"
