PTA resumes LDI license applications

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for Long Distance and International (LDI) licenses for Pakistan.

According to a news release issued by the authority here on Wednesday the license shall be valid for a term of 20 years.

Applicants for the license will have to provide a letter of application, CNIC, or passport along with other relevant details/documents.

The complete list of information and requirements is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/wireline/long-distance-internationalApplications can be submitted via postal service to PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad, or in person.