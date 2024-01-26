Open Menu

PTA Revenue Surges To Rs 850b; Access To Cellular Services Reaches 90pc: PM Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Major General (Retd) Hafeezur Rehman on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here.

In the meeting, the PTA chairman presented to the prime minister the annual report 2023 of the Authority.

The prime minister was informed that the PTA's revenue increased by 17 percent to Rs 850 billion comparing the last year while the access to cellular services in the country had reached 90 percent.

The PTA chief said that the number of cellular consumers had touched 192 million and high-speed broadband users reached 130 million during 2023.

The prime minister lauded the services of the PTA chairman and his team in extending mobile phone and internet services to the common man.

