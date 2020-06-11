PTA sets June 30 deadline for Virtual Private Networks' registration

UrduPoint.com
Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday set June 30 as the deadline for registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

"The exercise is being undertaken to promote legal ICT (Information and Communication) services /business in Pakistan and safety of telecom users," the authority said in a news release.

As per rules and regulations, the PTA said appropriate registration was required for any mode of communication in which "communication becomes hidden or encrypted.

" The VPNs registration process was not new in Pakistan as it had been in place since 2010, the PTA said, adding authorized users could register their VPNs with PTA through a smart and swift process initiated by their service providers.

The authority warned that action would be taken against unauthorized VPNs aimed at terminating illegal traffic, which caused loss to the national exchequer.

The PTA said it was committed to serving as per its vision to ensure high quality ICT services to telecom users in Pakistan.

