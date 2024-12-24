PTA Shares Update On 2Africa Submarine Cable System In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made significant strides in enhancing international connectivity through the facilitation of Transworld Associate (TWA), the landing partner of the 2Africa Submarine cable for Pakistan.
According to a news release of PTA, as one of the world’s largest submarine cable systems, the 2Africa cable spans 45,000 kilometres and connects 46 locations across Africa, Europe, and the middle East. Utilizing SDM1 technology, it offers 180Tbps capacity.
Supported by a global consortium of eight partners, including Meta and Vodafone, the 2Africa cable is set to go live in Pakistan by Q4 2025.
Commencement of Phase 1 of the project, involving Pre-Lay Shore End (PLSE) installation, began on December 1, 2024, with the cable landing at Hawksbay, Karachi.
In Phase 2, the deep-sea cable lay will commence on April 1, 2025.
The project according to PTA will improve Pakistan's international telecommunications infrastructure and enhance connectivity.
