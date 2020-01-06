UrduPoint.com
PTA Should Take Notice Of Character Assassination Of Parliamentarians: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:48 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of undemocratic language being used against the parliamentary personalities on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday urged the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to take notice of undemocratic language being used against the parliamentary personalities on social media.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that no one could be allowed to make character assassination of any one including parliamentarians.

Commenting on verbal attacks and brawl with a media person over fake video issue, he said that the department concerned must take action against such elements disseminating wrong perception among the masses. In reply to a question, the minister said that those political leaders who had been involved in character assassination of former Premier Benazir Bhutto should avoid giving moral lessons to others.

