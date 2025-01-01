PTA Signs MoU With DeafTawk To Advance Accessibility For The Special Need
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 09:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday signed an MoU with DeafTawk to advance accessibility for people with special needs (hearing impairments) in public services.
The signing ceremony, held at PTA Headquarters, marked a significant step toward inclusivity in the public sector, said a news release.
Through this partnership, DeafTawk will provide “DeafTawk Plus,” enabling online sign language interpretation for deaf visitors at PTA offices. PTA will also integrate AI-powered text-to-sign and speech-to-sign tools into its digital platforms, with annual accessibility audits to ensure continuous improvement.
Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, highlighted the initiative’s importance, stating, “Accessibility is a fundamental right. This partnership bridges the digital divide and empowers marginalized communities.”
Ali Shabbar, CEO of DeafTawk, and Risham Raja, Country Head, applauded PTA’s leadership in prioritizing inclusivity.
This groundbreaking initiative addresses communication challenges faced by over 10 million deaf individuals in Pakistan, promoting an equitable and inclusive society.
