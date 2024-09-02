Open Menu

PTA Starts Banning Of Mobile Sims On Expired ID Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:32 PM

PTA starts banning of mobile sims on expired ID cards

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the second phase of banning of mobile SIMs to prevent their illegal use

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started the second phase of banning of mobile SIMs to prevent their illegal use.

According to the spokesperson of PTA, in the second phase, the identity cards of the current mobile sims are overdue. He says citizens should renew their ID cards to avoid being banned.

According to the spokesperson, in the first stage, fake SIMs and expired ID cards were being blocked, 16 fake SIMs and invalid ID cards were blocked in the first phase while more than 69 thousand illegal sims were blocked.

He said, based on the data obtained from NADRA, illegal sims were being blocked, in the third stage, sims registered in the Names of deceased people will be blocked. Likewise, before the mobile blockage, a notification messages will be sent to the users.

The PTA spokesperson further said that fake sims are being used in various illegal activities, tax fraud and other activities.

