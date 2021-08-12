PTA starts monsoon tree plantation drive

In line with Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean & Green Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :In line with Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean & Green Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad.

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the eco-friendly drive by planting a sapling alongwith Members of the Authority, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that trees are an invaluable asset of a country and for future generations.

He encouraged PTA officers & officials to participate in the monsoon tree plantation drive and extend its scope to their neighborhoods to increase green cover.