PTA Starts Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:02 PM

In line with Prime Minister of Pakistan's vision of Clean & Green Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized a tree plantation drive in the vicinity of PTA Headquarters in Islamabad

Chairman PTA, Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) inaugurated the eco-friendly drive by planting a sapling alongwith Members of the Authority, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that trees are an invaluable asset of a country and for future generations.

He encouraged PTA officers & officials to participate in the monsoon tree plantation drive and extend its scope to their neighborhoods to increase green cover.

