PTA Starts Receiving Applications For IoT Licenses

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :To proliferate the usage of internet of Things (IoTs), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has started accepting applications for "Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)" license.

According to details, the said license shall be valid for a term of five years.

Moreover, applicants for the license will have to provide letter of application, CNIC along with other relevant details/documents, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

To find out more information, you can visit the PTA's website: https://www.pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/iot-lpwan-license-090522This is in pursuance to Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 issued by Government of Pakistan, and to facilitate introduction of futuristic technologies through automation in different industries.

