PTA Strives To Create Awareness Among Masses For Responsible Use Of Social Media Platforms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been striving to create awareness among the general public for the responsible and safe use of social media platforms.

The PTA disseminates awareness through SMS (Short Message Service), publishing articles in newspapers, and blogs, advertising public service messages in print media and curating short videos on its social media accounts/channels.

As part of its ongoing awareness campaign, the PTA has lately created additional educational videos aimed at raising awareness among the general masses about responsible use of online platforms. The topics include 'Keep Children Safe Online', 'Responsible and Secure Use of the internet', 'Identifying & Reporting Fake News and Social Media', and 'How to Report Online Unlawful Content'.

Spreading fake/false news on the Internet/social media is a punishable crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016).

It is punishable with imprisonment of up to 3 years or fine of up to Rs 1 million, or both. Fake news can be reported by an aggrieved person to the PTA's online Complaint Management System (CMS) for its removal from relevant Internet/social media platform(s).

The PTA takes up the matter with the social media platform (s). However, for quick disposal of such complaints, it is advised to report directly to the social media platform (s) concerned since they all encourage direct reporting of such fake/false content for early resolution of the matter.

The social media platform(s) may also seek further information directly from the complainant(s) (if required).

