UrduPoint.com

PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Internet Service Providers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 08:08 PM

PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully conducted multiple raids against illegal internet service providers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully conducted multiple raids against illegal internet service providers.

The action was taken to eliminate rampant proliferation of illegal internet service providers across the country, said a news release.

During the two raids conducted at Muslim Town and Multan Road in Lahore, the equipment of illegal internet service providers was confiscated.

Moreover, an enforcement action was initiated in Rawalpindi, resulting in the identification and blocking of services provided by an internet service provider that was still operating after the termination of the license.

The successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA's unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services.

These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer.

The PTA urged the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Road Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency Muslim From

Recent Stories

Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

44 seconds ago
 Couple killed in road accident

Couple killed in road accident

46 seconds ago
 Gold price increases on rupee-dollar parity

Gold price increases on rupee-dollar parity

49 seconds ago
 Russia, Uganda Willing to Continue Military-Techni ..

Russia, Uganda Willing to Continue Military-Technical Cooperation - Lavrov

51 seconds ago
 FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoki ..

FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoking Their Security Clearances - ..

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Venezuelan ..

Moscow Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Venezuelans for Defaming Russian Armed F ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.