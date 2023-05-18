PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully conducted multiple raids against illegal internet service providers.

The action was taken to eliminate rampant proliferation of illegal internet service providers across the country, said a news release.

During the two raids conducted at Muslim Town and Multan Road in Lahore, the equipment of illegal internet service providers was confiscated.

Moreover, an enforcement action was initiated in Rawalpindi, resulting in the identification and blocking of services provided by an internet service provider that was still operating after the termination of the license.

The successful efforts against illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA's unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services.

These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer.

The PTA urged the public to only avail telecom services from PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators.