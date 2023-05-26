UrduPoint.com

PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Internet Service Providers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has successfully conducted multiple raids against illegal internet service providers.

The raids were conducted in Daharki, District Ghotki and Johar Town, Lahore, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The raid targeted an illegal internet service provider located at Zafar Bazar Road in Daharki during which equipment of illegal ISP was confiscated. While in Lahore, operational internet setup was found, being operated without valid license. Two persons were taken into custody and relevant equipment (switches/routers etc) were confiscated.

The office was sealed and FIA is probing further enquiry as per law.

This achievement can be attributed to PTA's unwavering commitment, continuous monitoring, and persistent efforts to curb illegal internet services. These actions are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national exchequer.

PTA continues its determined efforts to eliminate illegal provision of internet services. The public is advised to avail telecom services from only PTA licensed operators to avoid sudden discontinuation of service. The list of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators.

