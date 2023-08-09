Open Menu

PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Provisioning Of Internet Services

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 09, 2023 | 07:07 PM

PTA Takes Action against Illegal Provisioning of Internet Services

In a resolute stride to eradicate the proliferation of illegal internet service providers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a raid against an illegal internet service provider situated on Walton Road, Lahore

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) : In a resolute stride to eradicate the proliferation of illegal internet service providers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a raid against an illegal internet service provider situated on Walton Road, Lahore. During the operation, an operational internet setup was discovered, being operated without valid license. As a result, three individuals were apprehended, and equipment including 1 server, 1 router, and 30 Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) were seized. The premises have been sealed, and FIA is probing further enquiry as per law.

The achievement in combating illegal internet service providers can be attributed to PTA&#39;s steadfast commitment, constant vigilance, and persistent endeavors to illegal internet services. These actions play a pivotal role in curbing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, thus curtailing loss to the national treasury. PTA advises the public to only avail telecommunication services from PTA-licensed operators to avoid any sudden disruption of services. List of licensed operators is available at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/industry-support/home/list-of-operators

