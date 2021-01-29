UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTA Taking Steps For Blocking Offensive Content: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 01:40 PM

PTA taking steps for blocking offensive content: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was taking effective measures for removal or blocking of offensive content pertaining to religion and the integrity and defense of the country.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, he said that PTA has so far blocked around one million Uniform Resource Locators (URL) containing objectionable content.

He said promoting pornography, blackmailing women and personal attacks cannot be tolerated. He said pornography and anti-Pakistan content should immediately be reported to PTA for blocking.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Women Million

Recent Stories

China will 'no longer recognise' UK-issued BNO pas ..

18 minutes ago

Taliban Is Committed to Government Accepted by All ..

18 minutes ago

Virus pushes French economy into deep recession

18 minutes ago

Two Greek Covid 'frontline' doctors killed in aval ..

18 minutes ago

Public to express unity for oppressed Kashmiri bre ..

25 minutes ago

S. Korean coach gets 7 years for abusing suicide t ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.