PTA taking steps for blocking offensive content: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was taking effective measures for removal or blocking of offensive content pertaining to religion and the integrity and defense of the country.

Responding to a question during the Question Hour, he said that PTA has so far blocked around one million Uniform Resource Locators (URL) containing objectionable content.

He said promoting pornography, blackmailing women and personal attacks cannot be tolerated. He said pornography and anti-Pakistan content should immediately be reported to PTA for blocking.